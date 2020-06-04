Delhi HC Disposes Plea Challenging Sealing Borders Of National Capital Amid COVID Crisis

The Delhi High Court has disposed of a plea challenging the decision to seal the borders of the national capital for a week amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, the High Court has directed the AAP-led government to highlight the order whereby citizens can avail an e-pass in case of medical emergencies.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed the petition on Thursday and directed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to upload the order of June 1 on the government websites in a prominent manner and have it highlighted and blinking for the easy access to citizens by today itself. HP Sharma who appeared on behalf of the petitioner argued that non-residents of Delhi because of the unpublished order passed by the Delhi government sealing the borders of Delhi.

"Delhi, being the national capital of the country, the centrally funded hospitals like AIIMS etc are in Delhi. By sealing the borders, the Delhi government is taking away the rights of those working Delhi and staying in the National Capital Region (NCR) like Noida and Gurugram to avail the health facilities of Delhi. In addition, the citizens in other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also denied the basic right to access the central hospitals in Delhi," the petition filed with the High Court read.

HC seeks report

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought a report from the Delhi Government and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi explaining the reasons for slow disposal of mortal remains of patients who died due to COVID-19. The bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan heard it suo-moto taking note of reports regarding slow disposal of the COVID-19 related dead bodies. This comes after the court went through the status report released by Delhi government’s Health department which said only seven bodies out of the total 45 bodies were disposed of, while 10 new bodies were received.

"We would like to know from the respondents the reason for slow disposal of these dead bodies,” the bench noted. “It is one thing to issue directions/guidelines and it is absolutely a different thing to ensure the execution of those directions," the bench said directing the Delhi government to ensure the bodies are being disposed of in a timely manner.

(Image Credits: PTI) (With inputs from ANI)