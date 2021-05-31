Delhi HC Fumes On AAP Govt Over Black Fungus Drug: 'Can't Run Away From Responsibility'

Amid shortage of medicines for black fungus, Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government for leaving the decision to allocate the drugs on doctors'. The court further said it might be risky for the doctor as they might get 'lynched' so the decision has to be taken by the political leadership.

"Your decision to leave the allocation to the doctors is not acceptable, you can't run away from your responsibility. Why are you leaving it to the doctor? He will be lynched ...This is a decision that has to be taken by the political leadership", said High Court.

The court further advised the Delhi government that at present the country is going through a time where cruel choices have to be made on the basis of priority.

"If a person is 80 years and other is 35, if we have to make a cruel choice, we have to take it. Will you give it to 80 years old or to whom who has two children to support? We are in a time that we'll have to make this cruel choice. It has to be on the basis of the priority", said the HC.

Delhi HC Fumes Over Black Fungus Medicine Shortage

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court while hearing pleas on the shortage of black fungus medicine and issues faced by the patients expressed dismay. “We are living this hell. Everyone is living this hell. It’s a situation where we want to help but we are helpless,” the Delhi High Court lamented. The Centre on its part presented a report pointing out its sources to procure the medicines and overcome shortages. Even so, the Delhi High Court directed it to give further details on the current status of its imports and when the stocks are expected.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status.

(Image Credits: PTI)