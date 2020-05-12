Delhi HC Grants Relief To Minorities Commission Chief; No Coercive Action Till June 22

In a big development, the Delhi High court has granted interim protection to Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul-Islam Khan. The single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri in its order said that no coercive action will be taken against him till next date of hearing. The Court will hear the matter next on June 22.

The Minorities Commission chief had moved HC and his counsel advocate Vrinda Grover sought anticipatory bail. Grover argued in the Court that the allegations against Khan by the Delhi Police are 'devoid of legal merit, distort facts, and is a gross abuse of process of law.' The Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Khan under sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Police issues notice

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Saturday had issued a notice to Zafarul-Islam Khan over his controversial comments. The police had also asked him for the laptop/mobile with which he posted the objectionable letter on social media by May 12. Earlier, the Delhi police had registered a complaint about his alleged seditious remarks on social media, to which Khan had moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi High Court against his arrest.

Khan's controversial letter

On April 28, the Chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission took to Twiter and thanked Kuwait for reportedly standing with Indian Muslims, contending that the "Hindutva bigots" had indulged in hate campaigns, lynching, and riots directed against the minority community. Moreover, he warned that the "bigots" would face an avalanche if the Indian Muslims chose to complain to the Muslim world about the woes faced by them. He added that persons like Zakir Naik were respected household names in the Muslim world.

Later, on May 1, taking to Twitter, he apologized for his tweet terming it 'ill-timed and insensitive'. He claimed that while the tweet was short, it was blown out of proportion 'distorting and fabricated'.

