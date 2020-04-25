Delhi HC Grants Bail To Solar Panel Firm Director Accused Of Misappropriating Govt Funds

Delhi High Court on Saturday granted interim bail of eight weeks to one of the directors of a private company in a case related to alleged siphoning of Rs 4 crores allocated by the Central government for development of a solar park in Maharashtra.

Rakesh Jain, who has been in custody since October 11, 2019, was granted interim bail by Justice Yogesh Khanna who also directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with the assurance of the amount. Jain was also directed to furnish his Aadhaar Card number and his mobile number with the Jail Superintendent before getting released from the custody and is also not permitted to leave the country.

His counsel told the court that Jain has already deposited nearly Rs 2 crore as a refund of the amount obtained from the Central government and will deposit the balance amount if granted some more time.

EOW levels allegations on Jain

As per the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Rakesh Jain was a director of Pragat Akshay Urja Limited and large portions of the subsidy received by the Centre for developing solar panels were diverted from his account.

EOW also alleged that Jain, along with other accused, started taking loans in favour of Pragat Akshay Urja Limited from February 2017 onwards against the government’s subsidy as security and used the loans to settle previous loans. It also said that more than Rs 4 crore fund that was siphoned off by Jain and other accused persons were diverted to their interest and nothing was done for the solar project.

EOW alleged that their action has affected a large number of common people who were supposed to be benefitted from the scheme. It also informed the court that the two other accused persons Satish Jain and Prakash Jain have since been protected from arrest by the court.

(With inputs from agencies)