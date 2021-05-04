Delhi HC Hears PIL Challenging GNCTD Amendment Act 2021, Seeks Response From Centre

A hearing on a petition challenging the GNCTD Amendment Act 2021 took place at Delhi High Court on Tuesday, alleging it is contrary to the provision of the Constitution of India. The GNCTD Amendment act gives more power to Lieutenant Governor over the elected government and its chief minister.

The petitioner submitted that the act is contrary to Article 259(4) of the Constitution and that the people of the national capital have been allegedly suffering due to this Act. The Delhi HC has meanwhile issued a notice in a plea challenging the GNCTD amendment act 2021 and has sought the response of the Centre. The next date of hearing is on June 4.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will now be the 'government' in the Union Territory as the Centre has notified the new amendment in the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021. The notification issued by the Centre reads, "Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, notified with effect from April 27; now the government in Delhi means Lt Governor."

Key highlights of the GNCTD Act: