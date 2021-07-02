Delhi HC Issues Directives To Declare/trace 'Proclaimed Offenders' With Social Media's Aid

Delhi Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 7 was directed by Delhi High Court to constitute a Special Cell within four weeks in order to trace proclaimed offenders. They have been asked to set up 'Digital Surveillance System' with 'See Only' access to view digital data of various government departments, telecom companies, and banks.

"Delhi Police as well as CBI shall create a Special Cell for tracing out the Proclaimed Persons/Offenders; for attaching their movable/immovable properties and for their protection. Delhi Police, as well as CBI, are at liberty to have a consolidated Special Cell. The Special Cell be created within a period of four week," Delhi HC directed.

Justice JR Midha in the judgement, laid down comprehensive guidelines on how to declare persons absconding from laws as 'proclaimed offenders' under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC); the court's order ensures that persons are not declared so offhandedly and suggests ways to aid in tracing proclaimed offenders.

Social Media portals to track proclaimed offenders

The 185 pages judgement has also directed the Digital Surveillance Team of Delhi Police and CBI to keep a tab on social media websites, namely, Facebook and Twitter to track those declared proclaimed offenders. Agencies have been allowed to collect accused's photographs, mobile or landline numbers, email IDs, details of social networking accounts and copies of at least two identity documents like - Aadhar Card, passport, PAN card, and driving license at the time of arrest or soon after.

Once given access, there are softwares which can act as web crawlers and search out the proclaimed persons/offenders out of large databases. The threat perception from these proclaimed persons/offenders roaming around in Delhi fearlessly is immensely grave," Justice Midha's judgement read.

Section 82 of the CrPC states that the court of law may publish a written proclamation requiring a person to appear before it on a specific place and date if it has a reason to believe that the person against whom a warrant (arrest) was issued has been either absconding or concealing himself to prevent the warrant from being executed.

The court passed directions to be adhered to in declaring an accused, who is absconding, a proclaimed offender. According to the order by Delhi HC, it is imperative to ensure that due processes under law are adhered to and Sections 82 and 83 are not routinely issued.

While the court has also consolidated a high-powered committee to direct the implementation of guidelines, Delhi HC held that the number of proclaimed persons in the national capital has increased from 13,500 in 2010 to 28,000 in 2021. Therefore, constituting a dedicated cell was necessitated for digital tracking and their arrest too.