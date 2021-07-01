Delhi HC Issues Guidelines On Welfare Of Community Dogs; onus On AWBI, RWA, Municipal Corp

The Delhi High Court, on July 1, stated it was about time people spread awareness that like humans even animals have a right to live with dignity. The court held that while exercising this right, care and caution should be ensured so that the act did not infringe others' rights and cause harassment or nuisance. In what amounts to an empathetic approach towards community canines, the court acknowledged their right to live with respect.

"We have to show compassion towards all living creatures. Animals may be mute but we as society have to speak on their behalf. No pain or agony should be caused to the animals. Cruelty to animals causes psychological pain to them. Animals breathe like us and have emotions. They require food, water, shelter, normal behaviour, medical care, self-determination," the court held.

A single-judge bench of Justice JR Midha ruled that community dogs (stray dogs) have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs, hence, no person could obstruct anybody from feeding them unless it was causing any harm or intrusion or harassment to that other person.

"Community dogs (stray/street dogs) have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs but in exercising this right, care and caution should be taken to ensure that it does not impinge upon the rights of others or cause any harm, hindrance, harassment and nuisance to other individuals or members of the society," the Delhi HC said, hearing a petition by Maya D Chablani for civic authorities to be involved in the feeding and care of stray animals.

Delhi HC's slew of directions for welfare of community dogs

In an 86-page decree, the Delhi HC enumerated guidelines pertaining to the feeding of community dogs which should take place at areas designated by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) upon consultation with Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) or Municipal Corporation and while determining the designated area, the AWBI and RWA/ Municipal Corporation ought to be mindful of the fact that every community dog is a territorial being, therefore, community dogs must be fed and tended to within their territory which is not frequented by general public.

In the absence of caregivers or community dog feeders, it was obligatory on the parts of each RWAs/Municipal Corporation(s) to ensure stray dogs in their areas had access to food and water, the court directed.

"Every dog is a territorial being, and therefore, the street dogs have to be fed and tended to at places within their territory which are not frequented, or less frequented, and sparingly used by the general public and residents," the order read.

While AWBI has been asked to initiate awareness campaigns on the welfare of community dogs in association with newspaper, television, radio channels and social media portals, Municipal Corporations are directed to take responsibility for having community dogs registered/vaccinated/sterilised. Meanwhile, each RWA has to constitute an Animal Welfare Committee in order to ensure compliance with provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (PCA). AWBI is responsible to ensure harmony, ease of communication between caregivers, feeders, animal lovers and other residents.

Also, a copy of this judgement was sent to Delhi Judicial Academy to sensitize other judges over directions laid down by the Delhi High Court.