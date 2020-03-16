Delhi HC Issues Notice In Plea Seeking Compensation For Delhi Violence Victims

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, Delhi government, and Delhi Police in a plea seeking preservation of video footage and compensation of victims. The plea has been filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind seeking preservation of all video footage from the areas where the violence took place from February 23 to March 1. The apex court has said that the next hearing of the matter will be on March 27.

The plea highlighted that there is a need to have an 'impartial investigation' and demanded setting up of Special Investigation Team (SIT) which should be headed by retired SC or Delhi HC judge. The petitioner has also demanded insertion of two new sections in Indian Penal code as per 267th Law Commission report, one is Section 153 C - prohibiting incitement to hatred, two is section 505A, causing fear, alarm or provocation of violence in certain cases.

So far, the Delhi Police has filed over 700 cases and arrested or detained 3,400 people in connection with the communal violence. In total, 718 cases have been filed out of which 55 were registered under the Arms Act, police said. Of the 3,400 people detained or arrested, 60 people have been held under the Arms Act, they said.

The violence in northeast Delhi last month claimed 53 lives and left over 200 injured. The riots were triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it.

(with PTI inputs) (image from PTI)

