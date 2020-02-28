Delhi HC Issues Notice On FIR Against Hate Speech By Gandhis, Owaisis; Hearing On April 13

In a major development, the Delhi High Court bench comprising f bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankaron Friday issued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan, and other political leaders. While the politicians were named in one PIL, another plea names activists like Harsh Mander, RJ Sayema, Swara Bhaskar seeking an FIR against them for hate speech during tense situations e.g anti-CAA violence. These pleas along with the previous plea seeking FIR against hate speech given by BJP leaders- Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra will be heard together on April 13.

Earlier on Thursday, while hearing the plea by Harsh Mander seeking registration of FIRs for hate speech against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, the Delhi High Court impleaded Ministry of Home Affairs to be the "necessary party." It has also given four weeks to the Union of India to file a counter affidavit in the matter. The plea has been adjourned till April 13. The order was dictated by a bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar.

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 39 and injuring over 189. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) and Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met President Kovind slammed the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested or detained 514 people to date. AAP has suspended its Councillor, Tahir Hussain, after being named in the IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder.

