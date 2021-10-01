Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea Challenging Incumbent MP-IDSA DG's Induction

In a key development, the Delhi High Court on September 30 issued a notice in relation to a petition challenging the appointment of the Director-General (DG) of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDS), which is regarded as the country's foremost think tank for advanced research and international relations. The plea before the Delhi HC alleged the appointment of the incumbent DG, MP-IDSA and claims the said induction to be violative of the guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

"The said appointment of Sujan R Chinoy as DG is a violation of all norms as laid down in the DoP&T Circular dated 3.7.06 as well as clause 13 of the Memorandum of Association of the MP-IDSA," the plea read.

A division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought the response of the Director-General of MP-IDSA, Sujan R Chinoy, and Director Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and listed the matter for November 29 for the hearing to be continued. The plea further states that DG, MP-IDSA was appointed contrary to rules of the society, without any advertisement or any selection process.

Advocate Subash Chandran KR, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, stated that the appointment of a top executive of the leading think tank in the defence sector is under speculation for the trade of qualification, impropriety, mala fide in the selection process and the issue concerns the security of the country at large and the nation is the beneficiary, plea stated.

Additionally, it was brought to the attention of the Delhi HC that the incumbent Sujan R Chinoy has retired from the Indian Foreign Services in December 2018 and the next day, the Press Information Bureau vide a press release dated January 1, 2019, announced the induction carried out by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet which appointed Sujan R Chinoy as the Director-General of MP-IDSA with effect from January 3, 2019, the petition read.

Furthermore, the plea submitted that the proceeding of such a prominent subject expert in the Selection Committee is of utmost priority since the officeholder presides over the assignments of over 640 postgraduates and doctorate scholars who specialise in subjects and expertise in the field of Defence Studies and Analyses while the incumbent Director-General has to guide the scholars and assess them too. The petitioner submitted that the Director-General of MP-IDSA must pioneer the field of defence research himself.

