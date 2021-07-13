Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre Over Plea Seeking New Aadhar Card Number

A businessman has urged the High Court to issue direction to the Center and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue a new Aadhar card, claiming that his Aadhar Card number has been misused as it had been linked to 2 unidentified overseas entities without his permission. UIDAI said they have no provision of issuance of a new Aadhar Card to any citizens.

Justice Rekha Palli has asked the Center and UIDAI to file a reply and listed the matter for September 9.

The entrepreneur named Rajan Arora, who has filed a petition, runs a garment export business. Arora in January 2021 came to know that through his Europe-based client, that his Aadhar Card has been linked with certain foreign entities that are shown to be having their registered office at Barbados. Meanwhile, Arora confirmed that he has no connection with those foreign institutions and since then it has escalated concern to the petitioner that his details, including the Aadhar number, have been compromised. Arora is being represented in the High Court by Sonal Anand.

No new Aadhar Card to any citizen

Earlier on March 3, 2021, the Petitioner requested UIDAI to issue him a fresh Aadhar number, as he said that his identity was under serious threat. Advocate Sonal Anand said, "Despite writing to the respondent, which is the statutory body entrusted with the scheme, no satisfactory response has been received by the petitioner". However, on further inquiries and visits to the office of the UIDAI, it was revealed that there is no such provision of issuance of a new Aadhar Card to any citizens.

Even though S.23(n) of the Aadhar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act 2016 mandates process be devised for the same which the respondent No. 2 (UIDAI) has failed to do, the petitioner said, adding that he has compelled to file the present petition.

"The Petitioner is distressed about impending danger that his name can be used to carry out unlawful activities such as money laundering, fraud, forgery, etc. Further, as a part of their due diligence, most of the buyers of the products of the companies owned by the petitioner require him to issue a certificate of his directorship/ownership in various entities, which is then also verified by them. These buyers are unwilling to deal with companies/entities whose controlling officials have involved in any overseas entities, hence the instance of his Aadhar number is linked to some overseas entities has put the business of the Petitioner in serious jeopardy, "the petition said, the petitioner reported ANI.

