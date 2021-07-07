Delhi HC Issues Notice To Govt On Plea Seeking Quashing Of Hospital Director's Appointment

The Delhi High Court, on July 7, issued a notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on a petition challenging the appointment of Medical Director of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini in the national capital. The petition was filed by Suresh Gaur who often visits the hospital for ailments through his lawyer Avadh Kaushik.

The plea seeks to quash an order dated March 10, passed by the Delhi government wherein Dr. Navneet Kumar Goel was appointed as the Medical Director of the hospital. A Division Bench headed by Chief. A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel directed the Delhi government and other respondents in the case to file its response and listed the matter on August 23.

"Dr. Goel's appointment was illegal, malafide, biased and anomalous": Petitioner

Gaur's plea before the court further seeks enquiry into the said appointment by a high-level enquiry committee headed by a retired judge of the Delhi HC. He also said that the appointment of Dr Goel, Specialist Grade-I (Orthopedics) as the "Medical Director" vide Delhi government's order dated March 10, 2021, was absolutely anomalous, illegal, malafide, arbitrary, biased and without jurisdiction action of the respondent.

"It is well settled that appointing a junior to make him senior to his seniors is a clear casualty to Article 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India," the petition read.

"It is a matter of record that the official respondents have themselves been adopting a procedure of preparing a seniority list before appointing the Medical Director or Superintendent of a Hospital but in the present case, for the first time, they have buried the law and practice course for oblique and extraneous reasons." the petition further read.

Gaur has sought to quash and settling aside the appointment of the respondent and record of the case for perusal. He also sought to direct respondents to explain under what power and capacity and which rules or statute, they appointed Dr Goel as he was junior and ineligible for the said designation. He insisted the appointment barred various eligible and experienced medical practitioners from heading a 500-bedded super specialty- Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.