Delhi HC Issues Notice To Govt, Cops, Netas On Plea Seeking Action Against Hate Speech

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi government, Commissioner of Delhi Police and political leaders in the plea seeking action against interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, BJP MP Kapil Mishra and others. Hearing the plea, Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Hari Shankar issued notice. The petitioner has sought action against the leaders for alleged hate speeches under sections 153, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The Petitioner has also sought the court's intervention to form SIT to compute the damage caused to public property.

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Seventeen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout. Shah has said that not a single communal riot took place after February 25. As the riots in Delhi have so far claimed 53 lives, the Home Minister lauded Delhi Police's effort in quelling the riots within 36 hours. He also spoke on all major criticism against him after the riots.

Refraining from giving communal colour to the riots, the Home Minister said that lives were lost. He said that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt. He also said: "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to."

