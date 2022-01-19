Delhi HC Issues Notice To Pinky Irani For Allegedly Aiding Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Pinky Irani, one of the people linked to the Sukesh Chandrashekar Rs 200 crore extortion racket. She was allegedly the person who introduced the conman to Jacqueline Fernandez, who has also under the scanner in the case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged aide Pinky Irani comes under the scanner

It was on December 9 that Irani was arrested by the authorities. Pinky Irani has been called as Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged aide in the crime.

Previously, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Pinky Irani were brought face-to-face in Tihar Jail, where they are currently lodged in the Rs 200 crore case. They were confronted together over some of the questionable details for three hours. The grilling was done separately too on the same set of questions.

Some of the details that they were quizzed about were related to Jacqueline Fernandez. It has been alleged that Pinky had a major role involved in the scam and was paid big sums by Chandrashekhar for introducing him to Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor had been questioned multiple times in the case. Moreover, her viral pictures with Sukesh Chadrashekhar have led to further controversies.

She had then issued a statement over it: "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from who I have learnt a lot. I'm going through a rough patch, but i'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it." "It is with this trust that request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that would intrude my personal and private space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, I am sure you would not do this to me either. hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you!"

Details of the gifts given by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline have also surfaced. He not only gave gifts worth crores, even the members of the actor's family were recipients of the gifts.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of carrying out a Rs 200 crore extortion. He allegedly used high-tech software to spoof the landline numbers of top officials and would then carry out his extortion racket. His wife, actor Leena Maria Paul too has been arrested in this case.