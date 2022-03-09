Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On Sharjeel Imam's Plea Seeking Bail In Sedition Case

The Delhi High Court issued notice on a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam against a trial court order denying him bail in a case related to his inflammatory speech. On January 24, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat also directed Imam to be charged for offences under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), of IPC and Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of UAPA. The accused's lawyer had contended that his speeches didn't fall under the ambit of sedition.

Appearing for Imam before a division bench of the HC Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Kumar Mendiratta, advocate Tanveer Mir highlighted the Allahabad High Court had already given him bail in a sedition case pertaining to the same speech. After hearing the charges against the JNU student, Justice Mridul told Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, "Pre Trial detention has to be only on compelling reasons. You'll have to show us that his detention is utmost necessary". The Delhi Police was directed to file a response by March 24.

Sharjeel Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25, 2020, when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he said that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam is heard saying, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us". He was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28, 2020, after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.