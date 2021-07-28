Delhi HC Issues Notice To State Govt Over Plea Seeking To Reduce Drinking Age

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government on the petition seeking to strike off the clause in the new Excise Policy, which the petitioner says, seeks to reduce the age for consumption of liquor in the national capital. Following this petition, a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi government and others to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on September 16.

The petition in the Delhi HC was filed by NGO All India Bhrashtachar Virodhi Morcha through Advocate Vijay Sharma. Earlier in March 2021, the Delhi government had decided to reduce the minimum age for liquor consumption in the city from 25 to 21 years.

According to the petition filed in the Delhi HC, the petitioner is working in the society at the grassroots level and there is an opinion among a lot of people that reducing Delhi liquor age is going to increase alcoholism amongst students and the younger generation of the society.

Stating that this decision of the Delhi government is not in the public interest, the petitioner said that he has filed the present petition for the benefit of the common people residing in the National Capital. An increase of alcoholism amongst the students and the younger generation in the society will lead to all the consequent problems arising therefrom, he added.

The petition filed in the HC over Delhi liquor age said, "Article 47 of The Constitution of India states that the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of consumption except for medicinal purposes of intoxicating drinks which are injurious to health."

The petitioner also remarked that the common people, who are the consumers of the liquor are also going to be affected in as much as they are assured about the quality of the liquor when they purchase from the Govt. vends whereas the said assurance shall not be there in case of private vends.

"Issue a writ of mandamus or any other writ (s), order(s) or direction to the Respondent to quash/ strike off/drop the clause/provision in the Excise Policy 2021-22 which seeks to reduce the age for consumption of liquor in consonance with that of neighbouring states, " read the petition.

The petition has sought to issue direction to the respondent to strike the clause in the Excise Policy 2021-22 which states that there shall be no Government-owned liquor vends for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) & Foreign Liquor (FL) and which provides for only privately owned vends for sale of IMFL & FL.

