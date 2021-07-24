Delhi HC Issues Notices To AAP Govt, Social Justice Ministry On Disabled Lawyer's Plea

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Delhi Government among others have been served notices by the Delhi High Court (HC). This came after a petition filed by Advocate K R Chitra. The 68-years-old is financially unstable and suffering from a disability in her right hand.

What led the Delhi HC to serve notices?

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli while hearing the matter directed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with the Delhi government to file a reply on the petition. The court was hearing a petition by a 68-year-old advocate who had no source of income. In the petition, the lady had requested the Delhi government to provide her financial assistance for her sustenance. She had also raised a complaint regarding no response against her petition. She had time and again let her complaints know to the Delhi High court with the grievances that notwithstanding her various requests to the respondent.

The situation of the advocate

Advocate K R Chitra was a legal practitioner at the Courts in Delhi. Other than suffering from a disability in her right hand, she has various medical problems on account of her advanced age. Thus, she had requested the Delhi HC to help her financially and with her medical treatment. She prayed for directions to the respondents to come to her aid and reply to her requests.

Image Credits - Representational Image

With inputs from ANI