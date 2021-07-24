Last Updated:

Delhi HC Issues Notices To AAP Govt, Social Justice Ministry On Disabled Lawyer's Plea

The Delhi HC while hearing the petition filed by Advocate K R Chitra asked the Social Justice Ministry and the Delhi Govt to hear her request for support

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Delhi HC

Image Credits: Representational Image


The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Delhi Government among others have been served notices by the Delhi High Court (HC). This came after a petition filed by Advocate K R Chitra. The 68-years-old is financially unstable and suffering from a disability in her right hand.

What led the Delhi HC to serve notices?

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli while hearing the matter directed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with the Delhi government to file a reply on the petition. The court was hearing a petition by a 68-year-old advocate who had no source of income. In the petition, the lady had requested the Delhi government to provide her financial assistance for her sustenance. She had also raised a complaint regarding no response against her petition. She had time and again let her complaints know to the Delhi High court with the grievances that notwithstanding her various requests to the respondent. 

The situation of the advocate

Advocate K R Chitra was a legal practitioner at the Courts in Delhi. Other than suffering from a disability in her right hand, she has various medical problems on account of her advanced age. Thus, she had requested the Delhi HC to help her financially and with her medical treatment. She prayed for directions to the respondents to come to her aid and reply to her requests.

Image Credits - Representational Image

With inputs from ANI

READ | Delhi Police granted detaining power by Lt Guv Anil Baijal under National Security Act
READ | 'Toxic' foam floats on surface of Yamuna River in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj; check video
READ | Delhi: No masks, social distancing at Ghazipur market as people violate COVID-19 protocols
READ | 22-yr-old man held from UP for robbing, killing truck driver in Delhi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND