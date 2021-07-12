Delhi HC Judge Recuses Himself From Juhi Chawla's Plea Against Rs 20 Lakh Cost In 5G Case

Delhi High Court judge Sanjeev Narula on Monday recused himself from hearing Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla's application seeking a waiver of costs imposed on her over her suit against the implementation of 5G in India. In June, the Delhi HC had dismissed the lawsuit by Chawla and others against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country and slapped a cost of Rs 20 lakh on her for attempting to gain 'publicity'. Thereafter, the Bollywood actress filed a plea seeking a waiver of the costs imposed against her.

On July 7, the Delhi High Court granted a week to Juhi Chawla and two others to deposit the costs imposed on them for 'abusing the process of law' by way of their lawsuit. “On one hand you move the frivolous application and on the other hand, you withdraw the application and plaintiffs are not even willing to gracefully deposit the costs,” the court said.

Now in the latest development, Delhi HC judge Sanjeev Narula has recused himself from hearing the actress' waiver application. The matter has been listed before another bench of the HC on July 21.

Juhi Chawla's 5G case

The Delhi HC had on June 5 quashed Juhi Chawla’s plea challenging the implementation of 5G calling it "defective", an "abuse of the process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity". The judges stated that the objections raised by her in her plea were "not maintainable" and were "stuffed with unnecessary scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments". The court stressed on the 'publicity' point by pointing out that the actor had shared the link of the virtual hearing on Instagram. This led to disruptions by three miscreants, one of them singing Juhi’s songs during the proceedings, which became a talking point.

The actor later clarified that she was not against 5G, and was in fact welcoming of it. “In the past few days, there was so much noise that I could not hear myself. In this noise, I felt a very important message perhaps got lost which is we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. Please do bring it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify 5G safe,” she clarified.