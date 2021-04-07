Delhi HC Mandates Masks Even If Driving Alone As Health Min Warns Locals To Follow SOPs

After Delhi reported as many as 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 related deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that the number of beds has been increased in the hospitals. As per the latest figures released by the health department on Tuesday, this has been the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections in the national capital this year. The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

Delhi Health Minister informed about the city's positivity rate and urged everyone to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"In the last 3 days, cases have increased and more than 2000 beds have also been increased in hospitals. The city's cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.3%. I would like to appeal to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing," he added.

Satyendar Jain also talked about the night curfew relaxations to be given to teams that are participating in the IPL match that is scheduled to be held in Delhi on April 29.

"As of now, we are concentrating on Corona, we haven't thought about it. The situation is serious. The way cases are increasing it might cross the past daily record. We will take all the measures required. The vaccine is abundantly available", he said.

Mask acts as 'Suraksha Kavach': Delhi High Court

In a recent updat6e, Delhi High Court has ruled that mask will be mandatory even if a person is driving alone. It states that a mask acts as a 'Suraksha Kavach' which would prevent the spread of COVID19. Delhi HC dismissed all the four petitions challenging the imposition of challans on people for not wearing a mask while they're alone in private cars. The Court further added that even if a car is occupied by just one person, it’s a public space. It will also be mandatory for old people to wear a mask at home.

The verdict was pronounced by a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh after several pleas were filed challenging the imposition of challan for not wearing a mask when alone in the car.

COVID-19 Cases in Delhi

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi reported a total of 17,332 new COVID-19 cases, 6,56,617 discharges and 11,113 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 2743 new active cases reported with 2340 discharges and 7 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reports 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases, 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,28,01,785

Total recoveries: 1,17,92,135

Active cases: 8,43,473

Death toll: 1,66,177

Total vaccination: 8,70,77,474

