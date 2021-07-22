Delhi HC May Resume Physical Hearing From August 16 After Evaluation Of COVID-19 Situation

Amid the downtick of novel coronavirus cases in the NCT of Delhi, the Delhi High Court has decided to resume physical hearing on an experimental basis from August 16 for the time being. The full bench of the Delhi HC, meanwhile, ordered all district courts to continue with an existing arrangement to hear urgent matters via video link till August 13.

According to the administrative order of the high court, the physical hearings will begin in a restricted manner and is subject to the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

“The Full Court is pleased to observe that physical hearings in the District Courts in Delhi may be resumed in a restricted manner with effect from August 16 on an experimental basis, subject to further orders, based on evaluation of the situation of the pandemic in the NCT of Delhi,” the circular states.

The circular added, "all other pending routines/non-urgent matters listed before this Court from July 26, 2021, to August 13, 2021, shall stand adjourned en bloc."

Delhi HC's wait and watch policy

Earlier, concerned about the possibility of the third wave and COVID-19 delta plus variant, the Delhi HC adopted the wait and watch policy while hearing the matters virtually till July 23.

"The Full Court, while reviewing the existing arrangement of hearing of matters before the Delhi High Court and the District Courts in Delhi, has observed that despite there being decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, utmost precaution needs to be taken in view of the predicted third wave and limited availability of vaccines, Considering the threat of Delta Plus, a variant of concern (VoC), the Full Court has, therefore, resolved to adopt a policy of wait and watch, and to act cautiously, particularly in view of the loss of precious lives of judicial officers, advocates and court-staff," according to a notification issued by Delhi High Court.

After the second wave hit the national capital, the Delhi HC suspended physical hearing. However, the high court continues to take up urgent matters through video conferencing.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the High court and district courts have been taking matters virtually with no physical hearing. After the positivity rate dropped, courts started adopting hybrid proceedings.

(With inputs from ANI)

