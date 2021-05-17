Delhi HC Miffed With Police's 'clean Chit' To Politicians For 'hoarding COVID Medicines'

Miffed with the Delhi police's probe into politicians 'hoarding medicines 7 oxygen supplies', the Delhi High Court on Monday, termed the clean chit given to nine politicians a 'wash-up report'. The HC told the police that it was its duty to find when politicians promised citizens to provide medicines, where were they procuring it. The matter heard by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh has been adjourned to May 24 and the police have been told to file a fresh status report.

Delhi HC miffed with Delhi police's 'clean chit'

The Court told that political parties have no business to convert this pandemic into a selling point and that if these politicians were good Samaritans, they should hand over these stocks to the DGHS. Stating that the Delhi Police to conduct a proper investigation into the hoarding of medicines saying, 'It's not the way that if political figures are involved you'll not investigate'. Court has also issued notice to the Drugs Controller in connection with the plea.

Based on preliminary investigation, Delhi Police in its initial enquiry against nine politicians including BJP MP Gautam Gambhir & Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas has given them a clean chit. Stating that "they were actually helping people", Delhi police in its affidavit to the High Court added, "the person enquired into have not charged any money for the help provided, and thus no one has been defrauded". "The help has been voluntary and without discrimination," said the affidavit adding that the investigation will continue seeking six weeks to complete it. The nine politicians probed by Delhi police for alleged hoarding include - BJP leaders Gautam Gambhir, Harish Khurana, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Congress leaders BV Srinivas, Mukesh Sharma, Anil Kumar, Ali Mehndi, Ashok Bhagel and AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.

On Friday, Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas, who has gained national praise for his co-ordinated effort to help COVID patients by arranging hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, was questioned by Delhi police for alleged illegal distribution of Covid medicines at his IYC office. Previously, police had questioned AAP MLA Dilip Pandey and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir too were questioned in connection to the same. The questioning was based on HC's orders to Crime Branch to conduct an enquiry into “medical mafia-politicians nexus”.

As per reports, Dr Deepak Singh - chairman of the non-profit Hrudaya Foundation had moved the Delhi HC seeking CBI probe into an alleged “medical mafia-politicians nexus” and illegal distribution of Covid medicines by politicians. This was declined by the HC asking Singh to approach the Delhi police and file a complaint. Congress has slammed the questioning with Srinivas saying, 'Have nothing to hide'.