Delhi HC Orders Delhi CP To Look Into Lapses That Led To Attack On CM Kejriwal's Residence

In a major development, the Delhi High Court, on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction at the report filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the security arrangement made outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, which was attacked by an "unruly mob" on March 30. The Delhi HC has asked Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to look into lapses that led to the attack and vandalism on the CM's residence, reported LiveLaw.

The bench was headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, who asked the Delhi CP to fix accountability over the lapses. According to LiveLaw, Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla observed that such incidents happening at residence of a constitutional functionary is a "very disturbing state of affairs." He further asked the police to look into the functioning as "it could have been anybody, any Minister, Judge."

Thus, the Delhi HC has directed the Delhi CP to look into the lapse and inquire:

Whether security arrangement was adequate The reasons for failure of arrangements Fix responsibility for the admitted lapse.

The Court has asked for a status report, which is to be filed within two weeks, disclosing the aspect with regard to the review of security arrangement and what further steps have been taken to avoid such incidents in future.

In the sealed cover report, the agency admitted that the miscreants had managed to breach three barricades outside the CM and AAP leader's residence.

LiveLaw quoted the Bench saying, "We definitely are not at all satisfied with your report with regard to bandobast. A security failure has to come with consequences. We want a report on how things panned out." The Court further refused the agency's request to close the PIL and ruled an order that the security lapse is a serious issue, which requires proper consideration by the Court.

This comes after Advocate Bharat Gupta alleged that "several BJP goons" in the garb of a protest had attacked the official residence of the Delhi CM, videos and pictures of which show that these people "casually walked through the security cordon maintained by Delhi Police, kicked and broke the boom barrier, broke the CCTVs cameras with lathis, threw paint on the gate of the residence and almost climbed over the gate."

The next hearing will take place on May 17.