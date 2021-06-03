Delhi HC Orders Protection For Witnesses In Sagar Rana Murder Case; Sushil Kumar In Jail

A day after Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar was sent to 9 days of judicial custody, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to provide security to witnesses in the Sagar Rana 'Chhatrasal' Murder Case. The Delhi High Court made it clear that the protection to the witnesses in the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana during a brawl at the Chhatrasal stadium will be granted under the witness protection scheme. This comes amid information regarding the involvement of gangs in the matter.

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected a Delhi Police plea for three more days of custodial interrogation of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium and sent him to nine-day judicial custody. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, and kidnapping.

Delhi HC Directs Police To Provide Security To Witnesses In Sagar Rana Murder Case

Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to provide protection to the witnesses in the Sagar Rana murder case in which wrestler Sushil Kumar and others have been booked under relevant charges. The involvement of gangsters and dreaded gangs with persons involved in the matter has allegedly put a number of people at risk and it is on account of this that witness protection has been directed.

It is to be noted that Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Rana and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Sagar Rana succumbed to the injuries later.

Delhi Court sends Sushil Kumar to 9 days judicial custody

On Wednesday, a Delhi Court rejected the Delhi Police plea for three more days of custodial interrogation of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium and sent him to nine-day judicial custody. Dismissing the police remand application, Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta said, "As per the settled law, PC [police custody] remand should not be granted in a mechanical manner. It should be granted only when the situation warrants and it is justified."

Sushil was arrested on May 23. The court had initially remanded him to six days of police custody, which was later extended by four more days on May 29.

Sagar Rana Murder Case

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Sagar Rana succumbed to the injuries later. During the course of proceedings on Wednesday, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, representing the police, told the court that Sushil is not cooperating and that his custody is required to recover his mobile phone and the weapon of offence.

He also said that the DVR of CCTV camera installed at his house and the clothes he wore during the brawl have to be recovered, and that he has to be confronted with other persons arrested in the case. Shrivastava called it a 'cold-blooded murder' as he referred to the purported video of the brawl.

Advocate Pradeep Rana, representing Sushil Kumar, told the court that his client's further custodial interrogation is not required as he is merely a victim of circumstances and not a dreaded criminal. Sushil Kumar's counsel submitted that his client has already been taken to Bhatinda for the purpose of recovery of mobile phone and to Haridwar for the DVR and clothes. "No new ground has been raised for seeking furth.

