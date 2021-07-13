Delhi HC Orders Saket Gokhale To Delete All Tweets Against Lakshmi Puri In Defamation Case

In a big win for former Indian Assistant Secretary-General at the UN, Lakshmi Puri, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed activist Saket Gokhale to delete all tweets against her in connection with a defamation suit. A single-judge bench of Justice C Harishankar pronouncing order on the suit filed by Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's wife also prevented Gokhale from making any new tweets against the former diplomat.

Restraining the activist from putting out any further tweets against Lakshmi Puri, the court directed Twitter to take down the tweets if Gokhale failed to do so. The case had been filed by Lakshmi Puri after Saket Gokhale made certain defamatory claims over her income and a property purchased by her in 2006 on Twitter. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, assisted by the team of Karanjawala & Co. led by Partner Meghna Mishra appeared for Ms. Lakshmi Puri.

Lakshmi Puri vs Saket Gokhale

In a series of tweets in June 2021, Congress supporter Saket Gokhale claimed that former Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri bought a house worth $2.5 million in Switzerland, for which she did not have legitimate sources of income. He further claimed that Lakshmi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a loan of CHF 1.6 million for the house, and as 20% of the loan amount had to be covered by the borrower, the wife had to show an income of CHF 3,00,000. Gokhale claimed that this was not possible as she was drawing Rs 8.4 lakh with Rs 1.4 lakh grade pay as an IFS officer, which as per his calculations summed to Rs 10-12 lakh per year. He had also claimed that a down payment of CHF 5,40,000 (Rs. 4.3 crores) must have been made, which according to him, is not possible with the known incomes of the Puris.

This had drawn a sharp response from the former diplomat who issued a clarification on her Twitter handle. Lakshmi Puri said, “Get your facts right, Saket Gokhale & there is no ‘mystery’. I was an International Civil Servant from 2002 to Feb ‘18. Drew a tax-free UN salary of over US $200,000 annually when I bought the apartment in Geneva.” She further added, “All facts declared to concerned authorities. Prepare to be sued.”