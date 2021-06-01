Delhi HC Overrules Air India's Decision To Terminate Pilots, Orders Reinstatement

In a piece of good news for the Air India pilots whose services were terminated by the airline in 2020, the Delhi High Court has quashed the company's decision and directed their reinstatement. The detailed judgment would be available on June 2.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed the reinstatement and also ordered back wages to be paid to the reinstated pilots. The HC also said that extension of the contract, in the future, of the contractual pilots, would be at the discretion of Air India in view of their satisfactory performance. The order was passed in over 40 petitions by pilots whose services were terminated by Air India on August 13, 2020.

Services of AI Cabin Crew terminated

Last year, several cabin crew of Air India, who were inducted on a contractual basis, were terminated and the request of over 50 pilots for withdrawal of resignation was also denied by the management of the national carrier. the Indian Commercial Pilot's Association had informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) officials to clear their long-pending dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect.

"Firstly, we expressed our disapproval for trying to attack the frontline workers of Air India who worked during the peak of the pandemic. However, we expressed our willingness to support our CMD during these testing times in the interest of the airline, provided every employee of Air India shares the burden by taking a percentage cut on gross emoluments as per individual's income," the pilot's body had said.

