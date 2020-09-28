Amid Sushant Case Delay, Scathing Delhi HC Remarks In Moin Qureshi Case Add To CBI's Woes

Increasing questions over the 'delay' in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have amped the pressure on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following it being pulled up by the Delhi High Court on September 22 in the Moin Qureshi case. The court had observed that the central agency's 'open-ended investigations' spanning over years were 'eroding its credibility' as India's premier investigation agency. The court which was hearing the Moin Qureshi case, pulled up the CBI asking them why its former top Directors Ranjit Sinha, AP Singh and Alok Verma named in the 2017 bribery case, had still not been questioned.

"Such open-ended investigations which keep on gathering dust for years together may seriously erode the credibility at large of the premier investigating agency of India i.e the CBI which is deleterious to rule of law more so when one of the accused is an ex-Director of CBI," observed the court in its order.

What is the Moin Qureshi case?

The case against multi-millionaire meat exporter Moin Qureshi was registered in 2017 when the CBI alleged that apart from being a meat exporter, Qureshi worked as a middleman for public servants. The agency alleged that Qureshi was also helped by retired CBI chief AP Singh. The controversial case saw the downfall of three CBI Chiefs-- Ranjeet Sinha, AP Singh and Alok Verma and also caused internal rifts in the agency - namely the infamous 'CBI vs CBI' battle between the two seniormost CBI officials at the time - erstwhile CBI Director Alok Verma and erstwhile CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana who is now DG NCB and DG BSF. Millionaire meat exporter Moin Qureshi is currently facing corruption charges ranging from tax evasion, hawala transactions to money laundering.

"The image of CBI as India's premier investigation agency is redoubtable, however, it has to rise to the occasion to investigate its allegations to examine the allegations against two of its honchos to further enhance its eminence. There comes a time in the lifetime of every institution or organisation where it finds itself at crossroads. There, it has to take the right path which leads to sunshine and glory ," said the Delhi HC.

SSR's family unhappy with CBI's 'pace'

Meanwhile, the CBI which has been pulled up the Delhi HC for the pace of its investigations has also been questioned by Sushant Singh Rajput's family, who has expressed their 'frustration' over the delay by CBI in probing the late actor's death. Forty days into the investigation, no major breakthrough has been announced by the premier investigating agency even after questioning the accused prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani among others. SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has also questioned the CBI for not converting Sushant's case from abetment to suicide to murder. Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so.

