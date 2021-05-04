Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre Over Oxygen For Delhi; Asks 'are You Living In Ivory Towers?'

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the Centre over the hearing on alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital. Issuing the notice, the High Court has asked the Centre to explain why contempt action shouldn't be initiated against it for non-compliance with the HC's orders over the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi.

Observing that its order of May 1 over the supply of oxygen wasn't complied with, the Delhi High Court rejected the Centre's submission that Delhi's per day oxygen demand was not 700 metric tonnes.

"We are facing the grim reality every day. People are not being able to secure beds or ICU BEDS. Hospitals have to reduce the number of beds offered by them as they can not serve the existing capacity due to a shortage of oxygen," the bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli remarked.

"Are you living in ivory towers, where are you living?" Delhi HC asked while hearing the case on the supply of oxygen to Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday came down heavily on the Centre and asserted that 'water has gone above the head', as it took cognizance of the loss of lives due to oxygen shortage in Batra Hospital.

Amicus Curie in the case, Advocate Rajshekhar Rao asserted that Delhi should be getting 480-520MT over the next 3-4 days, which should further increase to 550-600 MT in the next seven days.

High Court said there is a need to create depots like ones for Petroleum products. Adding to the High Court's opinion, Rao stated that ISO containers can be considered as an option as depots would take time to be constructed.

Like blood banks, Court also said that a bank can be created for oxygen, which can be guarded by the army or paramilitary forces.

Batra Hospital tragedy

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of the gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital, died allegedly due to oxygen shortage on Saturday. Of the twelve patients who died, six were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and two others were in high-density wards, he said, adding that R K Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department, was among those who died due to lack of oxygen. Himthani had been admitted to the hospital for the last 15-20 days, the medical director said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lamented that the capital had not been supplied its required quota of oxygen by the Centre. Claiming that Delhi needed 900 MT oxygen supply daily, CM Kejriwal on May 1 said that only 490 MT was allocated to Delhi asking 'How can Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?'

While the Centre has maintained that it is leaving no stone unturned to meet the oxygen requirement of the region, the Delhi Government has time and again been complaining of oxygen insufficiency.

