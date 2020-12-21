Delhi HC Quashes FIR In Rape Case After Woman Admits To Making False Allegations

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an FIR against a rape accused while it was hearing a plea filed by the accused seeking directions to grant anticipatory bail or protection from arrest. The judgement came after the complainant informed the court that she had made false allegations and tendered an unconditional apology while adding that she does not want to pursue the case further.

The single-judge bench comprising of justice Suresh Kumar Kait stated that the FIR registered at Jahangir Puri Police Station and consequent proceedings emanating therefrom are quashed.

"Keeping in view the statement made by prosecutrix and the aforesaid fact though the present petition is filed for anticipatory bail, however, while exercising power under Section 482, CrPC, I hereby convert the present petition for quashing of FIR as no useful purpose would be served in prosecuting petitioner any further," Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said in the High Court order.

"This court is conscious about the dictum of the Supreme Court in terms of seriousness of the case, however, keeping in view the fact that they remained friends for two years and are also relatives and had consensual physical relations with each other," the bench said.

Thereafter, they had a break up in the month of February 2020 and the present FIR is registered on October 27, 2020," it added.

'Allegations due to misunderstanding'

The complainant had appeared before the court through video conference. She said she had made allegations of rape due to misunderstanding which then culminated into the present FIR. The complainant tendered an unconditional apology to the court.

The bench then said, "When the complainant herself takes the initiative and makes affidavits before this court, stating that she made the complaint due to some misunderstanding and now wants to give quietus to the misunderstanding which arose between the petitioner and respondent, in my considered opinion, there will be no purpose in continuing with the trial."

"Ultimately, if such direction is issued, the result will be of acquittal in favour of the accused, but substantial public time shall be wasted," justice Kait said while hearing the bail plea of the accused.

(With ANI inputs. Image: PTI)

