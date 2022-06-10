Delhi HC quashes FIR subject to parties cleaning Yamuna river for 45 days

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Taking note of a settlement reached in a case, the Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR arising from an altercation between parents of children who got into a fight with each other subject to the parties cleaning the Yamuna river for 45 days.

Justice Jasmeet Singh also noted that the nature of injuries in the case was “simple” and said that he expected the petitioners, who sought to quash the FIR, as well as the complainant respondents, to help in cleaning the Yamuna with all their sincere efforts and energies and report to the Member, Drainage, Delhi Jal Board.

Both the parties said that they regretted their actions and assured the court that such actions would not take place in the future and claimed that they have entered into a compromise of their own will, volition, and without any coercion.

“For the above-stated reasons, FIR No. 154/2022 dated 28.02.2022, under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt )/341 (wrongful restraint) /506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) /509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)/354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)/34 (common intention) IPC, registered at Police Station – Jaitpur, Delhi and proceedings pursuant thereto, if any, are hereby quashed subject to the petitioners and respondents working with Delhi Jal Board Team under the supervision of Member, Drainage... All the petitioners and respondents will report and do the work assigned for cleaning river Yamuna for a period of 45 days,” said the court in its order dated June 1.

The court stated that at the end of satisfactory service, the petitioners and respondents would be given a certificate by Delhi Jal Board for Yamuna Cleaning and the certificate would then be placed on record.

“It is expected that the petitioners and respondents will help in cleaning Yamuna river with all their sincere efforts and energies,” said the court. PTI ADS RKS RKS

