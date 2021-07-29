Delhi HC Raps DCGI For Prosecuting AAP MLA For Oxygen Aid: 'Have To Probe Every Gurudwara'

Pulling up the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for needless prosecution in the alleged drug hoarding case, Delhi High Court on Thursday, questioned if the DCGI was prosecuting every good samaritan including temples and gurudwaras for offering oxygen to COVID patients. While hearing the cases of hoarding and black marketing of COVID-related drugs during Delhi's second wave, Delhi HC questioned why AAP MLA Praveen Kumar was being prosecuted for procuring oxygen from Punjab himself. The HC has come down heavily on BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for holding unauthorised stocks of Fabiflu.

Delhi HC raps DCGI for needless prosecution

When the court questioned if Praveen Kumar was found distributing drugs, the DCGI informed that he was found procuring oxygen from Punjab himself, instead via a doctor. Bristling at DCGI's unnecessary prosecution, the HC asked, "How can you prosecute him? The State, both the Delhi government and Union, failed in providing sufficient oxygen to people in Delhi. Why prosecute one political party then? Go against every temple, every Gurudwara and then come to us".

It added, "There were some Samaritans who provided oxygen. You can't prosecute them. It's unfortunate that this human tragedy has been used for political capital." When the DCGI sought two weeks, the HC gave it two days to decide action against the AAP MLA, arguing that every gurudwara and temple must be prosecuted by its logic. Differentiating the AAP MLA's act to Gambhir's, the court asked, "We picked Gambhir's case as he was holding the medicines irresponsibility". The BJP MP has been refused relief by both HC and Supreme Court. The next hearing in the case is on August 5.

Delhi HC orders DCGI probe into Gautam Gambhir

On May 24, Delhi high court directed the drug agency to probe into hoarding of essential COVID medicines by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and medical oxygen by AAP MLAs Priti Tomar and Praveen Kumar. Maintaining that the lawmakers may have had the best intentions, the court viewed their action as a disservice, directing DCGI to submit a report. The matter heard by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh pertained to Delhi police's clean chit to nine politicians on 'hoarding medicines & oxygen supplies'.

The court noted that Gambhir had purchased 2628 strips of Fabiflu on prescription by a Dr Garg and distributed it among Delhi citizens, leaving only 258 strips for the DGHS. Similarly, in the AAP MLAs case, the court noted that oxygen cylinders were transported via the MLAs' offices instead of the nodal officers. The court had termed the clean chit given to nine politicians by the Delhi police on 'hoarding medicines & oxygen supplies' a 'wash-up report' and ordered it to file a fresh status report. Delhi police probed nine politicians - BJP leaders Gautam Gambhir, Harish Khurana, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Congress leaders BV Srinivas, Mukesh Sharma, Anil Kumar, Ali Mehndi, Ashok Bhagel and AAP MLA Dilip Pandey - for alleged hoarding, but gave them a clean chit stating that "they were actually helping people".