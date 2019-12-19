Delhi HC Recalls Its Adjournment Order In Nirbhaya Case Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's Plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has recalled its order adjourning Pawan Kumar’s plea in the Nirbhaya case to January 24. The matter will be heard today itself by the Court. Earlier today after the case being adjourned, Nirbhaya's mother pleaded with the court not to postpone the hearing of the case which made the court recall the adjournment.

Delhi High Court recalls its adjournment order in Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's plea. Matter to be heard today after the 2012 gangrape victim's lawyers again mentioned and objected for the adjournment. — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Convict Pawan's plea in HC

On Wednesday, one of the four convicts facing the gallows in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence in December 2012. The plea filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait. Seeking to be declared a juvenile at the time of occurrence of the incident, Pawan alleged that his ossification test was not conducted by the investigating officers and claimed benefit under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

He said in his plea that the provision of section 7A of JJ Act lays down that a claim of juvenility may be taken before any court and it shall be recognised at any stage, even after final disposal of the case. Pawan, who was awarded death sentence and lodged in Tihar jail, sought that the concerned authority is directed to conduct his ossification test to ascertain his claim of juvenility. Besides Pawan, the other three convicts in the case are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.

READ | Nirbhaya Rape & Murder: Tihar Issues Notice To Rapists To File Mercy Petition In 7 Days

Court adjourns hearing to January 7, one week for mercy plea

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court has adjourned the hearing in the 7-year-old Nirbhaya rape case to January 7. The Court has given one week to the convicts' to file mercy plea and time till January 7 to exercise all their remaining legal remedies. While Nirbhaya's counsel pushed for the immediate issue of a death warrant, the convicts' counsel said that one of the convict Vinay Sharma will file for a mercy petition to the President. As another convict too has stated he will file for mercy petition and curative plea, the judge has stated that 'more than enough time till January 7' has been granted.

READ | Nirbhaya Rape Case: Convict Moves Delhi HC Claiming Juvenility, Hearing On Thursday

SC dismisses review plea

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC, saying there was no merit in the plea. While the convict's counsel A P Singh has demanded 3 weeks to file the mercy petition on behalf of Akshay Singh, the Solicitor general Tushar Mehta has stated that they are constitutionally entitled to 1 week time to file for mercy plea.

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir; Section 144 Imposed In Karnataka, UP

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. Amid growing demands for the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, Tihar Jail has summoned two hangmen from UP for any scheduled execution.

READ | Supreme Court Sets Up A New Bench To Hear Nirbhaya Convict's Plea