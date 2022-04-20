Reasoning that the Supreme Court has already passed a stay order in relation to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation-led demolition of illegal structures in Jahangirpuri, on Wednesday the Delhi High Court refused to intervene in the process. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sangh and Justice Navi Chawla, however, agreed to hear the matter while Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma mentioned the Apex Court is already seized of the matter at hand.

The statement holds relevance as the NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 20, Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging NDMC's action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday, stating an appropriate bench will take up the matter.

Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave sought a halt to the demolition and said the drive was rescheduled owing to the public's fear. He also mentioned that residents of the area were unaware of the developments as many are held in police custody owing to violent clashes in the area during Hanuman Jayanti

Delhi HC refuses to object to NDMC's illegal structure demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

During the hearing at Delhi HC, the Additional Solicitor General noted there was 'nothing new' in the drive and the authorities' plan was 'already in contemplation'. The plea before the court sought 'protection' for the dwellers until the drive was underway and questioned the legality of the motion as no prior notice was allegedly issued to the residents and illegal occupiers.

Advocate Shahrukh Alam, who sought the listing of the matter, had sought a stay on the demolition drive until 2 p.m. He informed the bench in courtroom 1 that a specific application was moved before the Supreme Court in which 'status quo' was ordered.

To which ACJ Delhi High Court said, "If the Supreme Court has intervened and passed some orders then we won't..."

Illegal 'structures' being bulldozed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi's civic agency, NDMC, began a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, eight days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.