Delhi HC Refuses To Pass Stay Order On Agnipath Scheme, Seeks Centre's Reply On Petitions

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Union government on a batch of petitions filed against the Agnipath scheme in connection with the recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces. After the Supreme Court transferred all the pleas related to the Agnipath scheme to the Delhi HC, the court has been hearing the matter.

Concerning the same, a bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Thursday, August 25 said that a decision will be taken and no stay order will be put on the scheme. It asked the central government through concerned ministries to file a consolidated response to the filed petitions. While refusing to put a stay on the Agnipath scheme, the bench observed,

“If you succeed in the case, you will get it. We will not pass any stay or interim order and will hear the case finally."

On the other hand, the bench has also asked the government to file a separate reply copy on various pending recruitment processes in the armed forces before it introduces the Agnipath scheme.

Developments so far in the Agnipath scheme case

After the Union Cabinet in June approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve under the three services of the Indian Armed Forces called the Agnipath scheme, it led to massive protests among the aspiring youth across the country over the short-term duration provided through the scheme and other changes brought into.

Following this, petitions were also filed before the Supreme Court challenging the Agnipath scheme.

Later, the Supreme Court in July transferred all the cases to the Delhi High Court and stated that the concerned HCs should give an option to the petitioners to either have their petitions transferred to the Delhi HC or to keep their petitions pending with liberty to petitioners to intervene in the Delhi High Court.

The court also requested the Delhi HC to take up the matter and dispose of it at the earliest. In the meantime, the High Courts of Delhi, Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna, and Uttarakhand are presently hearing connected matters.

