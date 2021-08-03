Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Use Of Ballot Paper System Instead Of EVMs In Elections

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition that sought a direction to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and proposed to use the ballot paper system in any upcoming elections. The petition was filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin, arguing that many of the European countries are already using Ballot paper system for fair elections, instead of EVM. While passing the order, a division bench of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed that nothing concrete has been argued by the petitioner and no research has been done on the issue. However, the court has imposed a cost of Rs. 10,000 on the petitioner for this concrete petition.

Justice DN Patel said, "This petition is not public interest litigation at all, this is clearly a publicity interest litigation."

Petitioner put forth the arguments

The petitioner advocate CR Jaya Sukin argued that the elections conducted by the Election Commission need to be fair and reflect the will of the voters, as per Article 324 of the Indian Constitution. Further, she added that the use of EVM during elections should be stopped to save democracy in India. The petitioner said, "That to save democracy, we must introduce the ballot paper system back in the electoral process in the country. Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has replaced the old ballot paper system in India. Also, many countries of the world; including England, France, Germany, Netherlands, and the United States have banned the use of EVMs."

The petitioner argued, "The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) must be replaced across India with traditional ballot papers as voting through ballot papers is a more reliable and transparent method for the electoral process of any country."

In addition, the lawyer said that the countries like Japan, the US, Germany, and others have already rejected the use of EVMs during elections. So, this should indicate that the EVMs are not reliable and satisfactory instruments to be used for the fair electoral process in the country. Henceforth, the ballot paper system should be used in India during every upcoming election.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)