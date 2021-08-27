Delhi HC Says No Compulsion On Govt To Pay Private School Fees Of COVID-orphaned Children

The Delhi High Court on August 27 stated its reservation over compelling the government to pay private school fees for children, who are orphaned and have lost sole bread earner during the COVID-19 pandemic. The court opined that such children may be transferred to a government-owned school instead, for availing free education as guaranteed under Article 21-A of the Constitution.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Yasmin Kataria (minor), who lost her bread-earning parent to COVID-19 allegedly due to a deficient supply of oxygen at Jaipur Golden Hospital in the national capital. The plea has been filed through her mother.

'...but Delhi government can't pay fees for a private school'

A bench comprising of Justice Rekha Palli asked the petitioner to approach the private school for any concession or exemption from payment of fees and said that the court cannot pass an interim order asking the Delhi government to pay the fees of a private school.

Praying that the government ensures zilch prejudice to one's right to education on account of non-payment of school fees, the minor's mother has sought the announcement of the expeditious implementation of schemes for fully-state-funded education for children like Yasmin Kataria, who are enrolled in private schools and have lost the sole bread earning member of the family due to COVID-19.

'Government can provide free education in their schools for two children'

Advocate Bharat Malhotra, appearing on behalf of the children, buttressed the argument by stating the mother's financial crunch and pressed an application for payment of Yasmin's school fees. He said that the mother was facing a severe financial crisis and since the government had earlier announced free education for children whose earning parent was dead due to COVID, they should either pay the fees or arrange reimbursements.

Additionally, he brought to light the Delhi government's announcement circular dated August 19 that children who have become orphans or lost a parent to COVID-19 should be able to continue their education in school. Citing the circular, he said that the Delhi government had directed all DDE (Deputy Director of Education) districts to ensure that children orphaned due to COVID-19 are able to continue their education.

Petitioner's advocate argued that such students may either be admitted to schools running on DDA (Delhi Development Authority)/Government allotted lands, or regarded as students under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category.

Furthermore, striking a two-fold strategy, Advocate Malhotra stated that the procedure of applying for the Delhi Government's scheme for payment of Rs 2500 per month to the affected ward is 'extremely complex' and that the said amount was not enough to cover the child's expenses.

"I do understand but the Delhi government cannot pay fees for a private school. This is too far-fetched. They will not do it for one person," said Justice Rekha Palli.

The court added that the government can provide free education in their schools for the two children. Meanwhile, other respondents have been granted time to file counter-affidavits.

The matter has been posted for hearing on October 6.