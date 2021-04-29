Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Response On Oxygen Crisis In The National Capital Amid COVID-19

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked about the Centre's response pertaining to Delhi government's qualms on supply of oxygen as compared to other States. In the wake of India's ongoing crisis as COVID-19 has secured apex heights while patients admitted at hospitals have succumbed to the virus. Owing to medical oxygen shortage as per reports and hospital demands, a Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli were hearing submissions of the Delhi government. The court inquired about the 2 oxygen plants that were to be operationalised.

The amicus curiae in the matter Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao informed the court as on April 21, Madhya Pradesh has received around 545 MTs of medical oxygen albeit their demand for 440 MTs moreover, Mumbai received surplus oxygen too. As against a demand of 1500 MTs, they had received 1616 MTs.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Delhi government informed the court about other States that are in receipt of 2 to 3 per cent of what they projected. He said that Gujarat received much lesser medical oxygen than they had demanded, received 975 MTs against a demand of1000 MTs. To this, the Bench asked,

"You will have to explain, if one state has demanded X, and other Y but the other is getting more you need to explain, why?"

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Delhi was not stuck in a deficit of medical oxygen at 480 MTs, rather it is an ever-changing number.

"It is not NDA helping AAP but Centre helping the State. 90% of our time is spent in firefighting the Delhi situation." Solicitor General said.

Senior Advocate Mehra established before the court that total medical oxygen requirement is 704MTs in the National Capital. Accusing the Centre of being absent amid Delhi's medical emergency, he said that Delhi had been put in the dock and the Centre has failed miserably. He further argued for Delhi government and said,

"Some responsibility must be fixed on the Centre. All are paper orders and there is complete apathy for citizens of Delhi. "

Further Advocate Mehra said to the court that 6 out of 8 PSA plants are operational and two would be operational by April 30. He clarified that all permissions by the Delhi government were given but some authorities had intervened to state that certain changes and approval were requisited by the government. He also apprised the court of them augmenting 15,000 beds in the coming week and for that, Delhi requires 280 MTs of oxygen.

The court directed the Centre to expedite installation of pressure swing absoption (PSA) plants in Delhi at the earliest. The court said that the situation is so that requirement of medical oxygen has multiplicated nearly five times in each State. The court stated,

"By no means are we interested in getting for Delhi more than what is required and that too at the cost of any State. However, if the submissions of Mr. Mehra are to be accepted, the Centre needs to explain the chart."

The Division Bench did not hesitate to say,