Delhi HC Seeks DDA Response On Plea Over Suggestions For Delhi Master Plan 2041

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a petition demanding more time for public opinion on the Delhi Master Plan 2041. The petition challenged the government’s order which handed a 45 days limit for the residents of Delhi for filing suggestions and objections to the master plan. The plea sought direction from DDA to provide 90 days for filing suggestions.

Delhi HC issues notice to DDA over plea related to master plan 2041

The petitioner, the National Hawker Federation through Advocate Anuradha Singh sought the Delhi HC's direction to quash the public notification dated June 9 issued by DDA. The plea claimed that the notification ultra vires the Delhi Development (Master Plan and Zonal Development Plan) Rules, 1959 and Article 14 & 21 of the Constitution of India. It claimed that the notification violates rule 5(1) (b) of the Delhi Development Rules, 1959, which specifically provides 90 days for submitting suggestions and objections to the Master Plan.

The petition also stated that 45 days was insufficient to file objections by various stakeholders due to the ongoing pandemic. The Court refused to put a stay on the notification as requested by the petitioner. However, the bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the DDA to respond to the plea and slated the matter for August 31 for further hearing.

Delhi Master Plan 2041 critical, claims petitioner

The plea further stated that the DDA disclosed the baseline data of the Master Plan only eight days before the expiration of the deadline. It claimed that the residents did not have full access to the information. The plea stated that more time was a need for the process as the master plan is supposed to be a holistic document addressing the different issues that are plaguing Delhi. The plea further pointed that the plan is critical as it assesses pollution, increasing vehicular traffic, lack of affordable housing, lack of improvement in unauthorized colonies, slums, health care and depleting natural resources.

The petitioner also claimed that the past master plan failed and the same was proven by the state of the migrant workers during the COVID pandemic. “There was no emergency planning, lack of local health amenities, and other glaring gaps visible in planning for Delhi. The Master plan document and attached land use map are critical for envisioning the city's upcoming 20 years”, the plea stated.

Resident welfare groups, traders and civil society members in the city have been demanding an extension of the deadline to submit their suggestions and objections since the announcement of the notification. Following this, the DDA had extended the deadline to submit public replies by a month taking the deadline to August 23. The draft of the 2041 master plan was put in the public domain in June.

IMAGE: PTI