Delhi HC Seeks Response From ECI Over Plurals Party's Common Symbol For Bihar Election

Just days ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, Delhi High Court has sought Election Commission's (ECI) response on the plea filed by Plurals Party to use a common Election Symbol of Chess Board.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath issued a notice to the respondent (ECI) to file its reply within four weeks regarding the allotment of a common symbol to the Plurals Party and asked the petitioner (Plurals Party) to file their counter-affidavit within one week after the ECI's reply. The court has slated the matter for next hearing on December 21. Meanwhile, the candidates of the said party will be allowed to contest the election on free symbol only.

Plurals Party's General Secretary on behalf of the Party President Pushpam Priya Chaudhary had filed a petition in Delhi High Court stating that allotment of a common symbol to a Political Party plays a significant role in elections.

The sole object of the allotment of election symbol is to ensure that the process of election is as genuine and fair as possible and that no elector should suffer from handicap of illiteracy and ignorance in casting his vote in favour of a candidate of his choice, the petition, filed through advocates Amit Kumar Sharma and Satayam Singh, said.

"There is special importance of a common Election Symbol, as it is these pictorial representations, which help the electoral identify candidates of their choice. In a country like India where the electorate belongs to diverse social and economic backgrounds, a common election symbol promotes a feeling of unity," the plea said.

"Prime objective of the registration on time of the said political party was to contest the State Elections of Bihar, 2020. However, the last date for filing the nomination for the first phase of the election already got expired on October 8, 2020, and the petitioner has been running from post to pillar but no avail," the plea added.

The plea mentioned that the relaxations were in effect till October 20 which is said to be the last date for filing of nomination for phase three of the general election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

"The petitioner was denied the opportunity of this relaxation announced by the respondent as a result, of which its candidates were constrained to file nomination for the first phase of the election as independent candidates owing to the facts that the last date to file the nominations for the first phase of Bihar election was October 8," the plea said.

READ | Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Sounds Poll Bugle, Pitches Impetus To National Security

READ | 'Anti-national' Cong Lauding Pak When Polls On In Bihar: Nadda

Plurals Party new entrant in Bihar politics

Plurals Party was formed by Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Binod Choudhary's London return daughter Pushpam Priya Choudhary on as she declared herself the Chief Minister in March 2020 while her father clarified that the JD(U) is not supporting her decision. Pushpam had stated that if she becomes the chief minister, Bihar will become the most developed State in the country by 2025. She further added that the progress will be on par with any European country by the year 2030. She also asked people to preserve the letter as the 'oath-taking' document, which she would read on being elected in the upcoming elections. The Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3, and November 7 with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | NDA Govt Working On Vikaas; Opposition Praising Pakistan & Dividing: Yogi Enters Bihar

READ | '10 Lakh Jobs? They May Start Own Kaam-dhandha': Bihar CM Nitish Doubtful About Tejashwi