Delhi HC Seeks Response From Instagram, Facebook Over Objectionable Posts On Hindu Gods

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to social media platform Instagram, its owner Facebook and the Central Government and sought their responses over a plea against the alleged objectionable post on Instagram defaming Hindu gods and hurting religious sentiments. This comes after a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court over the objectionable content on the Hindu religion.

"Objectionable and abusive language written about Hindu gods and goddesses": Petitioner

Petitioner Aditya Singh Deshwal submitted that while using Instagram, he found highly obnoxious or objectionable posts put up by a user named 'Islam Ki Sherni' and that the content uploaded showed abusive language written about Hindu gods and goddesses along with their vulgar representation in the form of cartoons and graphics.

While maintaining that compliance with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 by Instagram was yet to be examined, he urged the High Court to direct Instagram to comply with the new rules. The petition also sought directions to Instagram to preserve all the details associated with the said objectionable accounts and place them before the Court for further action.

Meanwhile, Instagram has asserted that the content has been removed from its platform. With regards to compliance with the new IT Rules, Instagram stated that it has appointed a Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO) to comply with the Rules and the same person was also the GRO for Facebook. The petitioner has rebutted the social media giant saying one person cannot act as the GRO for two prominent social media intermediaries with such a massive account base and following.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for August 16.

Lord Shiva's image on Instagram purportedly with wine glass and phone

An FIR was lodged on June 8, in Delhi against Instagram for allegedly showing Lord Shiva in an objectionable manner. The FIR, filed by Delhi resident Manish Singh, was lodged against Instagram after stickers depicting Lord Shiva with a glass and some liquid that perhaps most closely resembles wine and a mobile phone in his hands whilst winking were seen available in the platform's story section. The complaint was lodged against Instagram for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindus.