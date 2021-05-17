Delhi HC Seeks Stand Of Centre, FB And WhatsApp Over New Privacy Policy Issue

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of Centre, Facebook and WhatsApp on plea against messaging app's new privacy policy. Earlier, the court had issued a notice in two petitions having similar prayers.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has posted the matter for further hearing on June 3. The bench was hearing a batch of matters challenging the new privacy policy of the messaging service.

However, notice was issued only on the plea filed by one Chaitanya Rohilla. Other matters too have been tagged and would be heard on the next date of hearing.

Centre & WhatsApp's Response

The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsApp as a violation of the Indian Information Technology (IT) law and rules, and sought directions to the social media platform to make it clear whether it was confirmed to the same.

The central government's claim was made before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of several pleas challenging WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which according to the platform has come into effect from May 15 and has not been deferred.

WhatsApp told the bench that while its new privacy policy has come into effect from May 15, it would not start deleting accounts of those users who have not accepted it and would try to encourage them to get on board.

On Friday, WhatsApp had filed a fresh affidavit before the Delhi High Court stating that its new privacy policy (of the year 2021) does not affect users’ personal messages with friends and family in any way. The Facebook-owned company also said that the 2021 update is not "mandatory" for all and that it is "not forcing" anyone to accept the new update.