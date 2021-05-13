Delhi HC Slams 'irritating & Long' Caller Tune To Take COVID Vaccine Despite Shortage

As India grapples with acute COVID-19 vaccine shortage amid the lethal second wave, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down all guns blazing on the Centre. The High Court, which has been conducting marathon hearings over the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the lack of medical equipment, slammed the caller tune set by the Centre to raise maximum awareness about the COVID-19 immunization drive. Terming the long, nearly 60-second caller tune, which plays almost every time a person makes a call as 'irritating,' the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli questioned the motive of playing it if there were not enough vaccines for inoculation.

"You have been playing that one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call, for we do not know how long, that you (people) should have the vaccination when you (Centre) don't have enough vaccine," the Delhi High Court said in its hearing on Thursday.

The court also observed that not 'enough' people were being administered with COVID vaccines and yet the Union Government was pursuing people to get inoculated. The two-judge bench told the Centre that everyone should be given the vaccine, even if the government wishes to take money for it, and asked the administration to be more 'innovative' in such matters. Making a suggestion, the court said that the Centre could have various 'dialer messages' rather than running the same one for '10 years' and making it mundane.

"You are not vaccinating people, but you still say that vaccination lagavaiye (get vaccinated). Kaun lagayega vaccination (who will get vaccinated), when there is no vaccination. What is the point of the message," the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

The court said that a lot of "publicity and propaganda" was there last year on washing of hands regularly and wearing of masks and now there should be similar audio-visual initiatives on use of oxygen, concentrators, medications, etc. "We are losing time. There should be a sense of urgency," the bench said and directed the Centre and Delhi government to file their reports by May 18 on what steps they are going to take for disseminating information on COVID management via print and TV media and also dialer tunes.

Vaccine production to be boosted

On Thursday, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog talked about the Central government's move to increase the availability of vaccines stating that over 2 billion (216 crore) vaccines will be manufactured and will be available for the citizens of the country between the month of August to December. It may also include some foreign vaccines as well, he added. Outlining clear figures, the NITI Aayog member said: