Consequent to Republic TV's intensive coverage on overcrowded Sarojini Nagar amid Omicron surge, on December 24 the Delhi High Court took cognisance of the matter. After two days of ground reporting from the Sarojini Nagar market, the Delhi residents' willingness to fend off a possible third COVID-19 wave was brought to the fore.

In the aftermath of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami raising the issue on 'The Debate', the Delhi HC pulled up Station House Officer (SHO) and issued summon in this regard. The past week witnessed a massive influx of people venturing out to shop at the famous street market while COVID-19-related norms had been significantly flouted.

Delhi HC takes note of overcrowding at Sarojini Nagar

The Sarojini Nagar market, which is one of the biggest flea markets in Delhi, had been witnessing a rush of late, and needless to say, COVID-appropriate behaviour had gone for a toss. Clips showed people without masks while plenty with a mask dangling on their chins. At around 11:30 in the morning, just an hour after the market opened, the market is swarmed with shoppers. No customer or shopkeeper or vendor was seen following even basic rules of social distancing, with vivid non-compliance to the government's advisory suggesting the same.

Despite the 'No mask, No entry' rule in certain establishments along with a ban on religious or political gatherings, people shunned fear of COVID-19 and its ever-emerging variants to gratify their shopping spree and desires. Obviously, Delhi residents' callousness could not evade the media and judiciary after Republic TV's extensive coverage on the civic matter, the High Court has stepped up to regulate and question the menace.

COVID-19 tally in India

As per the ministry data updated at 8 am, India has registered 6,650 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,72,626, with 77,516 active cases. According to the report, the number of people who have died as a result of the disease has risen to 4,79,133, with 374 people losing their lives in the previous 24 hours.

Omicron tally in India

India recorded 122 instances of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, the highest so far, bringing the country's total to 358 cases, 114 of which have recovered or migrated. The Union Health Ministry informed that 358 Omicron COVID variant infections have been discovered so far in 17 states and union territories. Maharashtra has the most cases of the Omicron variety, with 88, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana with 38, Tamil Nadu with 34, Karnataka with 31 and Gujarat with 30.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative Image