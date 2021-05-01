Delhi HC Takes Note Of Deaths In Batra Hospital, Directs Centre To Ensure Oxygen Supply

Taking cognizance of the loss of lives due to oxygen shortage in Batra Hospital, the Delhi High Court on Saturday came down heavily on the Centre and asserted that 'water has gone above the head'. Pointing out that the Centre has failed to deliver the 490 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi, the court directed it to deliver the said quantity 'anyhow' by today and scheduled the next hearing in the matter for Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Delhi has not received the allocated 490 metric tonnes since April 20, which has made it very difficult for the government to fulfil the growing demand of the hospitals.

HC directs Centre to ensure that Delhi receives its 490 MT oxygen supply today by whatever means. — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also addressed the issue of oxygen shortage in Delhi. Pointing out that he has been getting SOS calls from the hospitals, he asserted that he has written to the Centre as well as the courts for increasing the oxygen allotment to 976 tonnes but still the allotment stands at 490 tonnes, which also is not being delivered. Highlighting that Delhi received only 312 tonnes of oxygen on April 30, he expressed doubt about how things were going to work in the future.

"There is a major issue of oxygen. SOS is coming from all hospitals. We've spoken in courts & written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work?" he said.

There is a major issue of oxygen. SOS is coming from all hospitals. We've spoken in courts & written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work?: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/WNWJK3i5Li — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

He went on to bring to the notice of the public that a lot of facilities set up by the government was dysfunctional because of an insufficient supply of oxygen. "We have come up with 5,000 beds at Radha Soami Centre, 1300 beds at Commonwealth Games, Yamuna Sports Complex and 2500 beds in Burari. If we get oxygen today, there will be 9000 oxygenated beds in Delhi within 24 hours," he said.

COVID-19 and oxygen shortage in Delhi

As soon as the COVID-19 cases in Delhi began to rise, there emerged an acute shortage of oxygen, with reputed hospitals like Gangraram, complaining of shortage and asserting that they were left with no means but to 'beg-borrow and steal' and get the patients some relief. There were other hospitals, who couldn't manage, and there were deaths reported, among which are Jaipur Golden hospital that reported 25 deaths last week, and Batra Hospital that reported 8 deaths today, May 1. While the Centre has maintained that it is leaving no stone unturned to meet the requirement of the region, the administration seems unhappy and has time and again been complaining of oxygen insufficiency.

On Friday, Delhi once again breached the 25,000-mark logged 27,047 fresh cases, pushing the active number to 99,361 and the caseload to 11,49,333 while the death toll reached 15,377, with 375 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

