Delhi HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Crowded Markets; Seeks Reply From Centre & AAP Govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of various images of marketplaces circulating online where people were seen roaming maskless without following COVID-19 protocols. The HC has issued a notice to the Centre and Delhi government asking them to file a status report on the same. It has stated there is a need for more stringent measures to be enforced in the national capital to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection.

Crowds gather at Delhi markets

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allowed markets and malls to resume operations in full capacity, several people were seen out on the streets, flouting COVID-19 norms in the city. Once such still was witnessed from Delhi's Gaffar Market which was thronged with buyers after relaxations were announced. The shocking visuals come just weeks after Delhi began to see a gradual decline in the COVID-19 cases. The national capital had been particularly hard-hit in the second wave of the pandemic and had faced a severe shortage of hospital beds and life-saving Oxygen.

Delhi Unlock guidelines

With the Coronavirus cases on a decline in Delhi, Kejriwal announced that from June 14 all activities will be allowed with certain restrictions. A major relaxation that has been announced by the AAP-led government is the opening up of markets and malls which will now be able to function in their full capacity. These relaxations will be observed for a week to test whether they were viable amid the receding COVID-19 pandemic.

New guidelines

Private offices will now be allowed to run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity

Market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm

From June 14, all religious places will be opened but no visitors will be allowed inside

At court or at homes, marriage is allowed with not more than 20 people. And, only 20 people allowed at funerals

50 per cent capacity will be allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. Not more than 2 passengers are allowed in autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis

Delhi recorded 158 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Thursday as the city's positivity rate dipped to 0.20 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. 10 new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,886, its lowest since April 3.

