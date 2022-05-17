Delhi HC To Get New Chief Justice; SC Recommends Telangana Chief Justice Satish Chandra

The Delhi High Court is all set to get a new Chief Justice. The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended the name of Justice Satish Chandra, present Chief Justice of the Telangana HC, to take over the position. The post was vacant after the retirement of Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel in March 2022.

"The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Mr. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court to Delhi High Court," an official release of the Supreme Court read.

Notably, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi HC Vipin Sanghi, who was appointed to the post after Justice Patel's retirement, has taken over as Uttarakhand HC Chief Justice. Justice Vipin Sanghi was asked to perform the duties of the Chief Justice from March 13 after the retirement of Justice Patel. The latter had retired on the eve of his 62nd birthday after holding the position since June 7, 2019.

About Justice Satish Chandra Sharma

Born on November 30, 1961, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma secured a Bachelor of Science degree in the year 1981 and was awarded National Merit Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies. Enrolled as a student of law in Dr. Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar in 1981, he graduated by topping his class and obtained an L.L.B. degree in 1984 with three university Gold Medals.

On September 1, 1984, he enrolled as an advocate and rose to become one of the leading lawyers in Madhya Pradesh. By 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at the age of 42 - one of the youngest senior advocates of the Madhya Pradesh HC. A few years later on January 18, 2008, he was elevated as Additional Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court and made permanent on January 15, 2010.

In December 2020, Justice Sharma was transferred as a Judge in Karnataka High Court and took oath on January 4, 2021. He was later appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on August 31, 2021, consequent to the appointment of Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka as a Judge in the Supreme Court of India.

