HC To Hear Plea To Direct Delhi Government To Waive Off School Tuition Fee On August 4

The Delhi High Court will hear on August 4 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to Delhi government to waive off school tuition fees amid the ongoing lockdown.

The plea, filed by Naresh Kumar, sought the interpretation of Force Majeure clauses in the present pandemic situation and sought directions to Delhi Education Ministry to waive off the school tuition fee. Advocates N Pradeep Sharma and Harsh K Sharma, who submitted the PIL on Kumar’s behalf said that private schools have been demanding school fees and other charges without providing any services.

No clause in admission form

It said that the admission form does not have any clause stating that in case of an adverse situation, the school would charge tuition fees for providing online classes. The plea said that such online classes offered have other medical and psychological effects, which is against the concept of school education.

"The schools are duty-bound to follow and abide the terms and conditions which are a part of school prospectus and if there is no Force Majeure clause in the school prospectus, demanding of tuition fee, without providing the actual education, is a violation of law in terms of a contract and also against the principle of natural justice," it added.

It also said that students are facing problems in learning through the online education system. Some homework and class tests are required to be undertaken under the guidance of trained teachers so as to achieve, through the online way of teaching, it noted.

“It would be important to mention that private schools are either being run by society or trust and are not doing any social service to society. Even otherwise, the school is a service provider and thus is covered under the Consumer Act also," the plea said.

