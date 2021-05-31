Delhi HC To Hear PIL Seeking Expert Body To Frame Standards On Manufacturing Of Masks

The Delhi High Court will hear a petition seeking directions to the Delhi government to set up an independent expert body to prescribe the standards of manufacturing and sale of face masks, face covers etc. The plea filed by clean air activist and entrepreneur Jai Dhar Gupta urged the court that directions may be passed to ensure that the guidelines issued for manufacturing and sale of the face masks are strictly complied with.

A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh had earlier this month sought response from the Delhi government on the limited aspect of the implementation of the rules, regulations and standards in connection with the manufacture and sale of masks.

The matter is now listed for further hearing on June 4. The plea filed through Advocate Annirudh Sharma contended that ever since, the spread of the COVID infection in Delhi, it has become a common sight that masks are sold at every shop and on multiple websites across Delhi and the country.

Further, it has been a trend that the fashionable masks matching with the clothes are being made by various tailors and designers which are usually single layer masks and offer negligible protection from the spread of the COVID infection.

The plea contended that the said masks are also not effective for protection against air pollution.

"It is submitted that the problem of air pollution with the spread of COVID infection is dangerous for the citizens of Delhi and therefore it is essential that a regulatory body be set up for determining the standards for manufacturing and sale of masks or appropriate regulations be manufacturing and sale of face masks in Delhi," the plea said.

Plea on Face Masks

Gupta in his plea furer contended that at present Delhi is in between a disastrous 2nd wave of COVID wave which has to lead to a complete collapse of the healthcare system of Delhi.

He further stated that in the coming few months if proper masks are made and wrong and inferior quality masks are removed from the market leading to more and more citizens wearing an effective mask coupled with the current enforcement for wearing masks by the Delhi government the damage from the expected 3rd wave can be reduced.

"...a good mask which is made with proper technique and right material is good for the respiratory health of the citizens which is severely affected during the winter months in Delhi due to heavy smog," the plea claimed.

"...it has become clear from various medical studies that air pollution affects various organs of the human body such as dryness and irritation of the nasal cavity, sinus infection, cough, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer etc. It is submitted that the use of a correct mask can prevent the impact on respiratory health of the citizens and detailed regulations on the manufacturing and sale of masks will not only lead to better respiratory health but also help people fight against COVID," the petitioner said.

(Image Credits: PTI)