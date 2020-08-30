Delhi HC To Hear BJP Leader's Plea Questioning Health Minister Satyendra Jain's Election

The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear a plea filed against incumbent Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain accusing him of indulging in corruption to win the elections. The plea filed by BJP leader SC Vats has challenged the election of Satyendra Jain from the Shakur Basti assembly constituency and requested the court to declare it as void.

"That from the result it is apparent that in Assembly Elections 2020 main contest was only between the petitioner and the Respondent no.1 (Jain) who was already a Minister in Delhi Cabinet, and the margin between both the candidates is of 7592 votes," the plea said.

"To secure the victory in the Delhi Assembly Election-2020, respondent number 1 (Jain) committed serious unlawful and corrupt practices under Sections 123(1), (2). (4), (6) and (8) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 read with Section 77 of the said Act read with Rule 90 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 during the process elections and also committed various offences under criminal law during that period," it added.

The BJP leader was Satyendra Jain's rival in the Delhi elections that were held in February this year and had emerged as the runner up from Jain's Shakur Basti constituency. In his plea, Vats has requested the court to declare him as the winning candidate owing to the 'corrupt practices' that Satyendra Jain had allegedly indulged in and his attempts to 'influence free and fair elections.'

Vats has also sought directions to the Returning Officer calling for the records pertaining to the elections held in Shakur Basti and non-compliance to the guidelines mentioned in the petition. He alleged that Jain had not revealed his actual expenses incurred during the election campaign, hinting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had engaged in bribing people for votes.

The petition also sought to restrain Jain from attending the Legislative Assembly and drawing or emoluments or any other payment till the pendency of the petition.

(With Agency Inputs)