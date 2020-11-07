Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking Depositor's Right To Withdraw From PMC Bank For Emergencies

An application was moved to the Delhi HC on Saturday seeking directions to allow the depositors of debt-ridden PMC bank to withdraw money for emergencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stressing on the financial difficulties faced by the people amid the pandemic, the petition argued that citizens should be allowed to withdraw money for education, marriage, and other genuine financial needs to build confidence among the stressed depositors of the bank.

"The innocent depositors are reeling under severe financial crisis, which can be reflective from the affidavit filed by the respondents where only 13 depositors were found eligible for withdrawal of more than Rs 1 lakh and the remaining application for additional withdrawal of money from the moratorium limit was rejected," the application said.

The application has also sought directions to the PMC Bank, Reserve Bank of India, and others to set up a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) for "transparent investigation in a time-bound manner," alleging that the investigation was being "dragged."

"Thus there is an urgent need to extend categories of emergencies when it will arise to the families of the depositors of PMC Bank as the depositors are having no source of income except their deposited amount in the PMC Bank," it added.

The interim application was moved on a pending petition filed by Bejon Kumar Misra, challenging the withdrawal limit of the PMC bank. It is likely to come up for hearing on November 10.

What is the PMC Bank case?

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the top officials of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank and the promoters of the HDIL. According to the prosecution, the bank continued giving loans to the debt-ridden HDIL from 2008 to 2019 despite the previous loans not being repaid. This caused a loss of approximately Rs.4,355 crore.

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery have been invoked against the accused. Besides HDIL promoters Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan, the former Managing Director Joy Thomas and ex-Chairman Waryam Singh were arrested and sent to police custody. Out of 44 accounts, a total of 10 were linked to HDIL.

These included the personal bank accounts of the accused. In another letdown for the depositors, the Reserve Bank of India in June extended the moratorium on the PMC Bank till December 22, 2020. Additionally, the RBI raised the withdrawal limit to Rs.1 lakh. Last month, the RBI appointed former Union Bank of India executive A K Dixit as the new administrator of PMC Bank.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)

