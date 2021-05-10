Delhi HC To Hear Plea To Suspend Challans By Red Light Cameras Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking its directions to suspend the issuance of challans by red-light violation cameras in Delhi. The plea seeks suspension of challans by red-light cameras till the COVID situation in Delhi gets better.

The petition filed by Utkarsh Trivedi is listed for hearing before a division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh. The plea filed through Advocate Satyam Singh states that due to the deterrence of drivers standing in front of Ambulances at a traffic light, being scared of the repercussions of either crossing the red light or even moving over the STOP LINE to get the ambulance to pass over, the ambulances do not get their Right of Way, and have to stand for crucial minutes on every traffic light where such a camera is installed.

"There is an emergent and compelling need for intervention by this Court and it is indispensable and imperative for this Court to direct the Respondents to either suspend the usage or cancel the issuance of challans during the lockdown imposed in Delhi, or till the COVID situation becomes better," the plea said.

The plea also sought directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Special Commissioner (Traffic) to ensure that Ambulances are given utmost priority. "If the particular cameras are not suspended from the traffic lights, then it will cause irreparable loss in life, and the violation of Right to Health under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

"The non-suspension of the Traffic Light Cameras in the Motor Vehicles Act is causing distress to the patients requiring immediate support violating the fundamental right of healthcare enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India and as a Directive Principle of State Policy insofar as the current Pandemic is concerned," the plea further stated.

(Image Credits: PTI)